South Carolina Federal's Leslie Norris Named HR Professional of the Year

South Carolina Federal Credit Union recently announced that Leslie Norris, senior vice president of human resources and development, was named HR Professional of the Year by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce.
During her time at South Carolina Federal, Norris created a comprehensive wellness program for employees, implemented a new model for coaching and development, launched in-house career coaching, and led diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Norris was instrumental in helping the credit union earn the title of Best Place to Work in the credit union industry, statewide, and even on a national level.
“Leslie has been a fierce advocate for our employees and a passionate champion of our HR programs since she joined the credit union over 22 years ago, and we are blessed to have her on our team,” said Scott Woods, president and CEO of South Carolina Federal. "This is a tremendous honor for her, and we are thrilled to congratulate her on this outstanding achievement and thank her for her leadership, guidance, and expertise.”
Norris graduated from Francis Marion University and has earned Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) designations. She is a member of the local and national chapters of the Society of Human Resources Management and a member of the CUNA Human Resources & Organizational Development Council. Norris frequently volunteers with the Alzheimer's Association and the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital.
Each year, the S.C. Chamber and South Carolina SHRM State Council recognize the state’s top human resources professional. The award is given to an individual in the human resources field who has made significant contributions to both their organization and the community. Norris and other award winners were honored by the S.C. Chamber in a virtual ceremony.