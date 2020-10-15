South Carolina Federal hires SVP of Marketing

South Carolina Federal Credit Union has hired Kristy Vasquez to serve as its new senior vice president of marketing.
Vasquez joins the credit union with 28 years of experience in financial services. Most recently, she was the senior vice president of operations, marketing and member experience for Logix Federal Credit Union in Burbank, California.
As the senior vice president of marketing, Vasquez will oversee advertising, branding and communication for the credit union. She will also manage community involvement and charitable giving efforts.
"Kristy was an ideal candidate for this role because of her extensive credit union background and expertise in both marketing and the member experience," said Scott Woods, president and CEO of South Carolina Federal.
Vasquez obtained a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of Phoenix and a master's degree in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University. She received a certification in credit union management from the Western CUNA Management School. Vasquez lives with her family in Charleston.