South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrest Mount Pleasant businessman

South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Mount Pleasant man on Nov. 11 and charged him with operating without a retail license and three counts of failing to file tax returns, pay taxes and keep records.
Markland Cameron McIver, 68, is chief financial officer and co-owner of Systems for Sound Inc.
The SCDOR revoked the retail license in 2018 for McIver's business after he failed to pay $89,000 in sales tax, according to arrest warrants. Although McIver was told to close his business and cease making any sales, on June 5 agents found the business operating, authorities said.
After the license was revoked, McIver failed to file state tax returns, report $1,926,178 in gross proceeds and pay $126,877 in South Carolina sales tax for periods August 2018 through August 2020, according to the warrants.
If convicted, McIver could face up to a year in prison and a $10,000 fine for each count of failing to file a return and pay taxes, and 30 days in jail and $200 for operating a business without a license. He was held in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center, and later released on bond.
The SCDOR says it is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.
The department encourages residents who know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, to contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation at criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov.