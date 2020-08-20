South Carolina Aquarium introduces “Healthcare Heroes” Month

For the past five months, healthcare workers have been on the front lines handling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their sacrifice to ensure the well-being of the community deserves recognition and gratitude.
Beginning Aug. 17 and lasting through Sept. 13, the South Carolina Aquarium will be hosting Healthcare Heroes Month. Thanks to the generous support of BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, all employees from Roper St. Francis, Trident Medical Center, East Cooper Medical Center and the Medical University of South Carolina will receive free admission to the aquarium during Healthcare Heroes Month.
To redeem, healthcare workers can call the South Carolina Aquarium Customer Service Center at 843-577-FISH (3474) starting Aug. 17 to reserve a dated and timed ticket; mention you are a Healthcare Hero during the call. Tickets must be reserved in advance. Healthcare workers must provide proof of employment (i.e. ID badge) at the admission gate for entry. This offer is exclusive to healthcare workers only, and does not apply to friends and family.
The aquarium recognizes that this is a crucial time in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. In accordance with CDC guidelines and in an effort to offer a safe and healthy environment for all visitors to relax and enjoy, the aquarium has mandated that facial coverings be worn at all times. Additionally, all visitors are required to purchase tickets online, in advance, to reserve the date and time of their visit due to capacity limitations.
The aquarium hopes all healthcare workers schedule some time to relax “under the sea” during Healthcare Heroes Month.
To learn more, visit scaquarium.org.