SONIC Drive-In thanks local teachers with donations to aid distance learning

To recognize the entrepreneurial spirit driving teachers to meet their students' distance learning needs during this difficult time, SONIC® Drive-In matched all donations to DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day.
Through Limeades for Learning®, SONIC donated $1 million to public school teacher requests across the country on Teacher Appreciation Day – Tuesday, May 5 – supporting their endeavors to provide students with essential education resources.
In Mount Pleasant, four teachers at two schools received a total donation of $304 including:
- Becky Accolla at Carolina Park Elementary School for the project "Revolutionary War Reading"
- Caroline Atkinson at Carolina Park Elementary School for the project "Classroom Supplies"
- Virginia (Jenny) Keisler at Carolina Park Elementary School for the project "Realistic Cross-Curricular Reading"
- Virginia (Jenny) Keisler at Carolina Park Elementary School for the project "Glow Learning"
- Emily Howle at Mamie P Whitesides Elementary School for the project "Items for a Great End to a Great Year!"
"Teachers across the country face new and complex challenges to keep their students learning right now," said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for SONIC. "As we continue to celebrate teachers this Teacher Appreciation Month, we sincerely thank educators who are creatively keeping their students learning even as schools are closed. With SONIC's $1 million donation match, we were able to help teachers obtain resources for their students and will continue to empower them throughout the year."
SONIC is committed to helping teachers now in this time of need, and all year long. Through Limeades for Learning, SONIC has donated $16.6 million to public school teachers, helping more than 21,000 teachers and impacting more than 5.4 million students in public schools nationwide since 2009. Visit LimeadesforLearning.com to learn about future funding opportunities and explore public school teacher requests in communities in need of support.