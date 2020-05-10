Six Barnwell Whaley attorneys named to 2020 South Carolina Super Lawyers list

Barnwell Whaley attorneys M. Dawes Cooke, Jr., B.C. Killough, Randell C. Stoney, Jr., David S. Cox, and Marvin D. Infinger have been chosen for inclusion in the 2020 South Carolina Super Lawyers, and Jeffrey Bogdan has been listed as a 2020 South Carolina Super Lawyers Rising Star. Member attorney Dawes Cooke has been named to the top ten list for attorneys in South Carolina. Each year, no more than five percent of the more than 10,000 lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive the Super Lawyers honor, and 2.5% are selected for the Rising Stars honor.
Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multi-phase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.
Cooke is once again recognized by South Carolina Super Lawyers as a top-rated civil litigation defense attorney in Charleston, SC. He has been listed in Super Lawyers annually since 2008, has appeared in the top 10 list annually since 2009, was featured in 2011, and was listed as the number one attorney in the state in the years 2014, 2015 and 2016.
Killough, a registered patent attorney, is recognized for the sixth year in a row for his work as a South Carolina Super Lawyers top rated intellectual property attorney in Charleston. Killough has successfully filed more than 1,000 trademark applications and has obtained more than 300 domestic and 100 foreign patents on behalf of his clients. Killough is also a certified mediator, and he mediates intellectual property disputes and commercial disputes.
Stoney, for the twelfth year in a row, has been selected as a South Carolina Super Lawyers top rated civil litigation defense attorney. Listed twice as a top-25 attorney in South Carolina, Stoney works in the areas of civil litigation, personal injury - general and alternative dispute resolution as he is certified as both an arbitrator and a mediator.
Cox has been named a South Carolina Super Lawyers top rated products liability attorney for the Charleston, SC area for his work in the area of personal injury – products defense. Cox is also recognized by Chambers USA, Benchmark Litigation, and Charleston Business Magazine for his work in products liability, business litigation, and intellectual property litigation matters.
Infinger is named a South Carolina Super Lawyers top rated business litigation attorney in Charleston. Named to the list annually since 2008, Infinger concentrates his law practice in the areas of business litigation, admiralty and maritime law, construction, government, environment, intellectual property, product liability, real property, and appellate practice matters. He is a sought-after mediator and arbitrator for matters which may be resolved through alternative dispute resolution.
Bogdan is listed as a South Carolina Super Lawyers Rising Star top rated business litigation attorney. Bogdan concentrates his law practice on matters involving general business disputes, civil litigation, and probate and estate law. He is also recognized by Charleston Business Magazine as a Lowcountry Legal Elite in the area of tax and estate law.
Established in Charleston in 1938, Barnwell Whaley Patterson & Helms, LLC, represents and counsels businesses and professionals in both North and South Carolina, throughout the United States in Federal Court, and beyond. Widely respected for their work in complex litigation matters, the firm’s 20 members and associates focus on the areas of civil litigation, patents, trademarks and intellectual property, professional malpractice defense, products liability, construction law, business law, estate planning and insurance defense. For additional information, visit barnwell-whaley.com.