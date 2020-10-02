Shem Creek Bar & Grill sells for $4.9 million

On Sept. 30, Shem Creek Bar & Grill sold for $4.9 million, according to reports by The Post and Courier .
The longtime restaurant on Shem Creek, located at 508 Mill St. was opened in 1984.
The Post and Courier wrote the restaurant will be purchased by longtime Charleston restaurateur John Keener, who will change the name of the restaurant to Shem Creek Crab House when it reopens in October after some minor repairs are complete.
The menu is expected to mirror Charleston Crab House which Keener owns on James Island and downtown, along with some new additions.
Most Shem Creek Bar & Grill employees have agreed to return under the new ownership, and Keener plans to double the workforce.