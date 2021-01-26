Serendipity Labs provides flexible workspace

Mount Pleasant Council Members Jake Rambo, Brenda Corley, and Howard Chapman joined with the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce as well as Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce members Rebecca Imholz and Ben Knight to attend a recent grand opening ceremony for Serendipity Labs, located at 75 Port City Landing Suite 110, Mount Pleasant.
Serendipity Labs provides a flexible workspace as an upscale alternative for remote work in the Portside at Ferry Wharf office building, a waterfront mixed-use office building at the foot of the Ravenel Bridge connecting downtown Charleston with Mount Pleasant.
Serendipity Labs was created in 2011 by CRE industry veterans, each with over 25 year of experience providing strategic workplace solutions to global companies. Having dedicated their careers to delivering inspiring, safe and welcoming workplace experiences, they bring a deep understanding of enterprise requirements, proven success, and are committed to building long-term client relationships.
Anyone looking for an escape from the home office or an alternative to the company office that is closer to home, Serendipity Labs invites residents to learn more about their flexible Worktopia membership plans, all supported by an on-site hospitality team dedicated to safety and security.
Visit them online at https://serendipitylabs.com/us/sc/charleston-mount-pleasant/ or call them directly at (843) 459-1160.