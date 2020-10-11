Serendipity Labs Coworking opens in Mount Pleasant

Flexible business space is opening at The Serendipity Labs at Portside at Ferry Wharf by the end of this month.
With waterfront views of the Ravenel Bridge and downtown Charleston, the 20,372-ssuare-foot workplace at 75 Port City Landing in Mount Pleasant is a class A offering that features a mix of private offices, customized team rooms, coworking, meeting space with state-of-the-art digital AV for up to 50, and outdoor riverfront event space.
“Flexible office alternatives, for one person or large teams, are more in demand than ever before,” says Billy Cooke, vice president of development at Holder Properties, the developer. “As a first-class, national operator, Serendipity Labs is the perfect flexible space provider for our premier Charleston development.”
Colliers International | South Carolina, the brokerage representing Serendipity Labs Mount Pleasant, agrees. “The convenience of having a move-in ready class A office, reduced time to contract and flexible terms make this a unique offering,” says Kristie Roe, Senior Brokerage Associate in Colliers’ Charleston office. “There is very limited office product available on the waterfront, and we are excited to bring a shared office operator of this caliber to Charleston.”
Serendipity Labs Mount Pleasant joins the network of more than 35 locations in 19 states throughout the U.S. Every Serendipity Labs location meets CDC COVID-19 pandemic health and safety requirements, including touchless check-in and front desk registration. Offices, meeting and focus rooms, retreats for nursing mothers, prayer and meditation, and the work lounge all have individual HVAC ducts. Each location is tempered with outside air for comfort and sanitization.
The IT platform is HIPAA and Sarbanes-Oxley audit trail compliant and PCI-DSS and GLBA certified for e-commerce. Three-quarters of the Serendipity Labs members are between ages 30 to 49, more than one-third are women, and they come from a variety of industries including consumer products, banking, finance, technology and service-oriented private sector companies.
Abundant natural light from the expansive windows makes each workday welcoming and inspiring. The environment is enriched by curated art shows from local artists. Members are invited to provide content for LINC, the Serendipity Labs online streaming and distribution platform available on the website.
John Arenas, chairman and CEO of Serendipity Labs, says “We are excited to introduce our Charleston area members to their new work life, whether it’s escaping the home office or just an inspiring, flexible way to work close to home.” He goes on to say, “Portside is ideally situated to support this new hybrid workstyle of choosing where to work.”