Sea Island Builders recognized as one of best home builders in South Carolina.

A local firm, Sea Island Builders based on Sullivan’s Island, was recognized recently as one of the best home builders and remodelers in South Carolina. The design-build firm specializes in designing and building luxury custom homes across the Lowcountry.
Home building industry professionals were awarded the prestigious awards for construction excellence by the Home Builders Association of South Carolina (HBASC). Award recipients were selected by an independent panel of experts who consider entries from across the entire state.
The Pinnacle Awards recognize the craftsmanship of the best home builders and remodelers. Awards were given in five categories – new home construction, remodeling projects, energy efficiency, subdivision/community and marketing.
Sea Island Builders was the only firm to win a Pinnacle Award in both new home construction and remodeling categories.
Sea Island Builders received an award for best new home construction for their Friend Street project, a custom home built in the heart of Old Village, Mt. Pleasant. This custom 3,540 square foot, 4 bedroom 4.5 bathroom home was a unique design-build collaboration with Alan Smith & Associates. Virginia native Smith was the project architect and also the owner/client.
During a house hunting excursion on a weekend visit to the Lowcountry, Smith sketched his home design ideas on a cocktail napkin and decided then and there to relocate to Old Village. Smith praised Sea Island Builders as being “instrumental in helping navigate the process, especially for a long-distance client, and check all of the boxes needed to satisfy the stringent requirements for building within the Old Village historic district.” This custom home was constructed in under a year.
Additionally, Sea Island Builders received a Pinnacle award for Best Remodel in the state of South Carolina for their second row beach house project on the Isle of Palms. The original home was dated and had a chopped up, inefficient floor plan. Through a careful design-build process, the original foundation was able to be saved and the team was able to join the new foundation to the reinforced existing foundation, saving the clients both time and money.
Anita King, architect for Sea Island Builders, served as lead project architect and interior designer Christyn Dunning-Gauss of The Guest House Studio provided interior architecture and design services for a cohesive project.
“We are honored to be named as one of the best builders in the state of South Carolina,” said Jason Fowler, CEO, Sea Island Builders. “There are some really great builders throughout South Carolina, and we know our work stands with the best of them. We have a great team in place and these two awards recognize and represent the hard work, talent and skill level that Sea Island Builders brings to every one of our projects.” he said.
The Pinnacle Award winners will be highlighted in the upcoming Builder Journal and presented on the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism websites.