Scott Newsome selected as SC FAA Safety Team Representative of the Year

The Charleston Police Department recently announced that team member Scott Newsome was selected as the South Carolina Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Safety Team Representative of the Year. Newsome is CPD’s Director of Fleet Management, CPD’s Director of the Air Operations Division, and a licensed commercially rated helicopter pilot with extensive aviation experience at many levels.
The department described Newsome as an excellent example of the caliber of their professional employees who are extensively involved in the community and give back in many ways.
FAA Safety Team representatives are voluntary supporters within the FAA Safe Teams and play a vital role in the accomplishment of the FAA Safe Team mission. They serve the aviation community by sharing their time, knowledge and professional experience in order to create a positive safety culture amongst aviation professionals.
Representatives organize and participate in FAA Safe Team events, initiate action to correct conditions that may be hazardous to persons or aircraft in flight or on the ground, and counsel airmen. Individuals from all segments of the aviation and business community are encouraged to participate and become members of the FAA Safety Team.