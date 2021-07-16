SCCMA kicks off Grow with Google small business series July 20

The South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs is partnering with Google to offer free training to help entrepreneurs expand their skills and grow their business. Through the Grow with Google initiative, the Commission for Minority Affairs is offering four webinars beginning Tuesday, July 20 on the following topics:
Launching Your Business with Customer-Focused Marketing: Tuesday, July 20 at 10 a.m.
In this introductory course, participants learn how to launch their business with customer-focused marketing. Learn how to create a compelling brand, define the right target audience for your business, and shape the customer journey from awareness to consideration.
Reach Customers Online with Google: Tuesday, July 27 at 10 a.m.
Learn how your business can be found online with Google. This workshop explains how Google Search works and how you can improve a website's visibility with Search Engine Optimization (SEO). The session also introduces products like Google My Business, Google Trends, Search Console, Google Analytics, Google Ads, and more.
Use YouTube to Grow Your Business: Tuesday, August 3 at 10 a.m.
Learn best practices for creating a YouTube Channel and compelling video content that promotes your products and services and drives engagement with your brand in this introductory course. Participants will also learn how to reach more customers with YouTube Ads.
Connect with Customers and Manage Your Business Remotely: Tuesday, August 10 at 10 a.m.
Discover Google tools that can help business owners work and manage their business during this time of uncertainty. Plus, get insights on more online and timely resources for small businesses.
Grow with Google Digital Coach Shennice Cleckley will serve as the facilitator for each webinar. Participants will learn how to utilize Google’s resources to improve their online presence and reach new customers. To register for the free sessions, visit https://cma.sc.gov/our-events.
For more information, call the SC Commission for Minority Affairs at 803-333-9621 (Press 1 for English, Press 2 for Spanish).
The South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs is the official South Carolina state agency bridging the gap between ethnic minority communities. The Commission’s mission is to be a catalyst that identifies and examines emerging issues and trends by providing constructive solutions and approaches to support the policy and socio-economic development of ethnic minority communities. For more information, visit their website at www.cma.sc.gov.