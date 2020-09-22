SC Ports welcomes biggest ship to ever visit the East Coast

South Carolina Ports Authority celebrated the arrival of the biggest container ship to ever call the U.S. East Coast — the 15,072-TEU CMA CGM Brazil — making Charleston the last U.S. port of call before it heads overseas.
The CMA CGM Brazil can carry 15,072 containers of cargo. It measures 1,200 feet long — equivalent to the length of the Eiffel Tower.
“SC Ports has further established itself as one of our state’s premier economic drivers and job creators. The arrival of the CMA CGM Brazil is an exciting milestone for SC Ports and for South Carolina as it supports the movement of more goods throughout our state,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.
The CMA CGM Brazil worked its way down the East Coast and arrived in Charleston Sunday morning, saving the deepest port for last. Charleston’s deep harbor and wide channels, combined with SC Ports’ efficient operations, can seamlessly handle the loaded vessel. It departed from the Wando Welch Terminal on Sept. 21 around 4 p.m.
“We welcome the CMA CGM Brazil to Charleston and extend a big congratulations on this landmark record ship,” SC Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome said. “This points to the success of our long-term strategy of investing in port infrastructure and deepening our harbor to accommodate the largest vessels visiting the East Coast. We have planned well for our customers’ growth.”
The CMA CGM Brazil’s visit is very significant for SC Ports and for South Carolina, showcasing big-ship capabilities and global competitiveness. Larger ships carry more cargo, further supporting port-dependent businesses and jobs throughout the state and the Southeast.
“We are very excited to welcome the 15,072-TEU CMA CGM Brazil to SC Ports. Our efficient operations and modern ship-to-shore cranes ensure we can efficiently work vessels of this size,” SC Ports COO Barbara Melvin said. “Our SC Ports team and the broader maritime community take great pride in the vital work of keeping freight moving.”
The CMA CGM Group said the deployment of the Brazil signifies CMA CGM’s commitment to supporting the U.S. economy by maintaining strong relationships with U.S. ports and customers. The CMA CGM Group stressed that timely infrastructure investments at East Coast ports made this milestone possible.
SC Ports has invested $2 billion in infrastructure to handle more cargo and bigger ships.
Wando Welch Terminal has undergone extensive upgrades, including new ship-to-shore cranes with 155 feet of lift height above the wharf deck, enabling SC Ports’ crane operators to work larger ships.
SC Ports is on track to open Phase One of the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in March, the country’s first container terminal in a decade that will further boost SC Ports’ big-ship capabilities.
The Charleston Harbor Deepening Project is fully funded and on schedule to achieve 52 feet of depth in 2021. Charleston Harbor will be the deepest on the East Coast, capable of handling vessels without tidal restrictions. This was made possible through the support of the S.C. Legislature, Congressional delegation and Trump Administration.
“Our infrastructure investments will enable SC Ports to accommodate four 14,000-TEU-and-above vessels simultaneously in 2021, as well as a 19,000-TEU vessel,” Newsome said.
SC Ports’ strategic infrastructure investments enabled this latest big-ship call. The CMA CGM Brazil increases capacity on the weekly Columbus JAX service.
The CMA CGM Brazil is operated by the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics. CMA CGM is No. 1 in total U.S. combined export/import market share and employs more than 12,000 staff members in the U.S. CMA CGM serves 19 U.S. ports with 34 services and 93 weekly port calls.
“Seeing these ships on the water, it’s still hard to convey their size. Longer than four football fields, this is the largest container ship to call on the East Coast. Years of work is paying off as more and more of these mammoth ships connect our port to markets around the world. It’s a good fit for us at the Port of Charleston and it fits Charleston Harbor just fine. And next year, we will have the deepest harbor of any port on the East Coast at 52 feet," said Sen. Larry Grooms, chairman of the Review and Oversight Commission on the State Ports Authority.
