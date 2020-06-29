SC Ports employees donate $22K to Lowcountry Food Bank

The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) has announced that South Carolina Ports teammates are donating their 2020 Thanksgiving gift cards from their leadership to the LCFB. Their generous donation amounts to $22,000, which will help feed our neighbors in the Lowcountry who struggle with hunger.
"We understand the increased need for healthy food this year because of COVID-19, and our teammates want to help," said Jim Newsome, president and CEO of S.C. Ports. "We trust the Lowcountry Food Bank as good stewards to fight hunger for our neighbors, and we hope that our contribution inspires additional companies to give."
COVID-19 is creating a tremendous increase in the demands on the LCFB and its partner agencies. The LCFB is meeting increased food needs while preparing for continued challenges in the weeks and months to come, including higher costs of food procurement, tightening of the food supply chain and a need to modify how food is safely distributed for our community.
"We greatly appreciate how S.C. Ports has helped the LCFB fight hunger over the years with donations to our BackPack Buddies and School Pantry programs that help fight childhood hunger in Charleston and Georgetown counties," said Pat Walker, LCFB president and CEO. "The generosity of Ports employees this year speaks to their thoughtfulness and tangible action in this very challenging time for our community."