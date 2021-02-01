SC Ports Authority significantly updated its 2021 forecast

South Carolina Ports Authority has significantly updated its fiscal year 2021 forecast following several months of strong volumes and a continued rebound.
The new plan projects that SC Ports will handle 1.385 million pier containers in fiscal year 2021, ending June 30. This is up from the original projection of 1.235 million pier containers and, if achieved, would surpass the fiscal year 2019 volume record of 1.364 million pier containers handled.
The new forecast also projects the port handling 243,595 vehicles and a combined total of 176,073 rail moves at inland ports in fiscal year 2021.
Several months of much higher-than-expected volumes at SC Ports, including a record November and December, propelled this updated forecast. SC Ports has seen month-over-month strength across multiple business segments since September, including with containers, vehicles and inland ports.
A robust consumer economy continues to drive volume growth as many invest in home goods, furniture and electronics during the pandemic.
“SC Ports has provided essential supply chain service throughout the pandemic. Our maritime community’s expertise and dedication is unparalleled,” SC Ports Board Chairman Bill Stern said. “We are excited to update the fiscal year 2021 forecast following several months of growth as we prepare for a very exciting year, which includes opening the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal and deepening Charleston Harbor to 52 feet.”
The SC Ports Authority Board of Directors also unanimously approved new management positions.
Paul McClintock will become SC Ports’ Senior Vice President of Export Projects. McClintock joined SC Ports in 2009, during which SC Ports’ cargo volumes have doubled. He served as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales for 11 years, specializing in identifying and recruiting new cargo to flow through the Port of Charleston. He has more than 35 years of experience in maritime and supply chain logistics.
“Paul McClintock has expertly led our marketing and sales team for more than a decade as we attracted new business, diversified our cargo base and doubled port volumes. He successfully identified market trends ahead of competitors, enabling us to grow above market,” SC Ports CEO Jim Newsome said. “His experience and expertise are perfectly suited to take on the new role of Senior Vice President of Export Projects, which will help attract more cargo to the port and provide enhanced balance for ocean carriers.”
Micah Mallace will become SC Ports’ Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales. Mallace joined SC Ports in 2011 and most recently served as Director of National Accounts. Mallace has been crucial to the port’s growth, including his role in attracting Walmart to build its seventh import distribution center on port-owned land in Dorchester County, S.C.
“Micah Mallace has consistently proven his capabilities, working to increase the port’s share of retail and consumer goods volumes, with a focus on winning new third-party logistics and distribution center investments,” Newsome said. “He was crucial in attracting Walmart to build its nearly 3-million-square-foot distribution center in Ridgeville, S.C., which will boost port volumes by 5% and propel us to do business with other global retailers. We are excited for him to lead our efforts to further grow and diversify our cargo volumes.”