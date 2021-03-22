SC Chamber of Commerce announces new CEO

The Board of Directors for the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce recently announced it selected Bob Morgan as the organization's chief executive officer following an extensive search process. He begins in this role on April 1.
With more than 20 years of progressive Chamber leadership experience, Morgan says he is ready to guide the SC Chamber into the future.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the Chamber in what will soon be the post-pandemic era of our economy,” Morgan said. “The ingredients are in place for South Carolina to earn its rightful recognition as one of the most pro-business states in our country. Meg and I look forward to making Columbia our new home.”
Morgan joins the SC Chamber following his tenure at Robinson Bradshaw in Charlotte, where he was public affairs director for two years. Morgan also led the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce as president and CEO from 2005 until 2018. During his time at the Charlotte Chamber, he and his team managed nearly 800 economic development projects adding 69,000 new jobs and $6.7 billion in capital investment for the city. He and his team also led the Business Connector Program for Entrepreneurs, Charlotte Chamber Young Professionals, Charlotte Mecklenburg Minority Economic Development Initiative, Diversity Advisory Council, and Power of Women.
“We are excited to welcome an experienced leader like Bob to the Chamber and work with him to expand and grow South Carolina businesses. Tim Arnold, Chairman of the SC Chamber Board thanked John Uprichard and Christin Mack of Find Great People for their support in their search process.