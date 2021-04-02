Robb Walker named managing director of Wild Dunes Resort

Wild Dunes Resort, on the Isle of Palms recently announced the appointment of Robb Walker as managing director.
Walker most recently served as the chief operating officer of Catalina Island Company in Avalon, Calif.
With 30 years of leadership experience in the hospitality industry, leading operations throughout the United States and Canada, Walker is responsible for overseeing all aspects of operations in the Wild Dunes Resort community, with an immediate focus on the successful launch of its new 153-key Sweetgrass Inn which opened last month.
“Robb’s unrelenting focus on quality, guest experience, operational excellence, enterprise value enhancement and strategic stewardship has accelerated performances in destination-resorts across the continent, which makes him the perfect fit to lead our team at Wild Dunes” said Mark Hickey, senior vice president of field operations. “We look forward to the continued growth of Wild Dunes, with the addition of Sweetgrass Inn, under the helm of Robb’s wealth of experience and leadership.”
Walker, a Canadian-born hotelier, has served in multiple senior level roles during his career including Senior Vice President of Operations with Silverbirch Hotels and Resorts, and Chief Operating Officer of Pacific Hospitality Group.
He is a graduate of Western University with a Bachelor of Arts in Commerce and of Harvard Business School - Executive Leadership (Real Estate/Capital Markets, Project Management, Finance/Business Strategy).
Walker is a certified food and beverage director and is additionally certified as a board director (Corporate Governance) with the Institute of Corporate Directors. Walker is also an avid sports fan and outdoorsman.