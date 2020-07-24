REV Federal Credit Union names new vice president of marketing

REV Federal Credit Union is proud to welcome Shawn Kaup as vice president of marketing.
Kaup brings more than 20 years of marketing and management experience. He will be responsible for advancing the new REV brand, data analytics, business intelligence, internal culture, business development, marketing and training.
He joins the REV executive team from DuPont Community Credit Union ($1.5 billion) located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia where he served as vice president of marketing. Prior, Kaup was the director of marketing and public relations at the American Automobile Association (AAA Central Pennsylvania) where he managed marketing, business intelligence, membership development, government affairs, and financial services, as well as the marketing manager at the Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union ($5.5 billion) responsible for brand development, promotional advertising, community outreach, and university development.
Kaup is a graduate of Penn State University with a B.S. in marketing and an MBA.
“It’s an exciting time to be leading the marketing efforts for REV Federal Credit Union. Shawn’s experience and modern vision make him a strong fit for leading the Marketing and Business Intelligence departments in the new strategic direction of the credit union,” REV President Jason Lee said.