Point Hope Dental Care welcomed to the community

The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce welcomed Point Hope Dental Care, a new MPCC member and business to the East Cooper Community on Dec. 10 with a ribbon cutting. The practice is located at 702 Hopewell Drive in Wando and offers the community affordable and effective dental services.
They provide a wide range of services including: oral surgery, Invisalign, dentures, cosmetic dentistry, imaging, endodontics, implants, whitening and general oral health. There are two dentists in the practice. Dr. Joseph Solinger II, received his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Iowa College of Dentistry. He studied cosmetic and reconstructive dentistry and has extensive experience in orthodontics, root canals, restorations and prosthetics. Family dentist, Dr. Leslie Erbe received her Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Missouri’s Kansas City School of Dentistry.
To learn more visit their website PointHopeDentalCareSC.com or call them directly at 843-416-9053.