Omatic Software expanding operations

Omatic Software, a data integration company, announced plans to expand its operations. The $450,000 investment will create approximately 100 new jobs over the next five years.
“We welcome Omatic Software to our prosperous and business-friendly coastal community,” said Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie. “Their data integration company is exactly the type of enterprise we like to see locate and expand in Mount Pleasant, putting high-quality jobs in close proximity to our residents, while diversifying our tax base with corporate headquarters operations.”
Founded in 2002, Omatic Software provides data health and integration solutions for nonprofits by democratizing data access and insight. The company services thousands of nonprofit organizations with integration solutions to eliminate manual processes and provide up-to-date and complete data.
“About five years ago, I moved to Charleston to lead and grow a small organization,” said CEO Dan Kim. “The Charleston community and its infrastructure have made it possible for Omatic and the tech industry to flourish through its business-friendly policies and collaboration. I have grown to appreciate the unique combination of industry and culture that Charleston has to offer – that unique combination I expect will continue to serve Omatic and the tech industry well, drawing more talent to the region.”
Charleston County Council Chairman Teddy Prior said the “desirable amenities and a talented workforce make our community an enticing location for technology-based companies. Omatic Software’s expansion will further propel Charleston County as the tech hub of South Carolina.”
Located at the Portside Ferry Wharf in Mount Pleasant, Omatic Software’s expansion will serve as the company’s corporate headquarters and will be its main hub for software research and development, as well as sales and operations. The expansion was completed in late 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Omatic Software team should visit the company’s careers webpage.