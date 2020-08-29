New realtor team partners with Carolina One

Scott Fulton and Marthe Teixeira, two experienced Lowcountry realtors, have recently formed the Fulton and Teixeira Team at Carolina One’s Mount Pleasant Highway 17 North office.
Scott Fulton, a native of Hartford, CT, has lived in the Charleston area since he moved here with his family in 1992. A graduate of Trident Technical College with an Associate’s degree in the Arts, Fulton has been a realtor since 2012. Fulton is both a Sellers Representative Specialist (SRS) and an Accredited Buyers Representative (ABR), two premier real estate credentials. Married with one daughter, Fulton and his family love Charleston’s dining scene and he enjoys restoring a 1971 VW Beetle. Call Fulton at 843-324-8845 or email the team at scottandmarthe@gmail.com.
Marthe Teixeira is the other half of the Fulton and Teixeira team. A graduate of Colby Sawyer College in New London, NH with a degree in Communications, Teixeira moved to Charleston from the Waltham, MA area in 2016. Prior to obtaining her real estate license in 2017, Teixeira was employed by Jounce Therapeutics, a start-up immunology company focused on cancer research. Married with two daughters and two pet boxers, Teixeria and her family love hunting for shells at the beach and grilling out with friends. Reach Teixeria by calling 917-325-8033.
Tim Walter, BIC of the Carolina One office said, “We’re excited to partner with Scott and Marthe and for them to join the Mount Pleasant North family. They bring years of real estate experience with them and I look forward to watching them grow their business.” Combined, the Fulton and Teixeira Team have lived in Charleston a total of 32 years and have been practicing real estate for 11 of those years.
For additional information, visit www.carolinaone.com.