You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New nail spa offers wide variety of options

Owners Tuyen Truong and Hoa Duong and manager Kim Duong were joined by family and staff, together with Mount Pleasant Council Member Kathy Landing, along with Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Director of Development Rebecca Imholz, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 2 for De Lux Nail Spa, located at 1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd. Suite 1103, in Mount Pleasant.

De Lux Nail Spa offers professional nail care for both men and women. The spa’s specialties include acrylic, gel, and chrome nails, pink & white, waxing, and SNS dipping powder. They installed a No Smell Recovery System to ensure the comfort of their customers.

Customers of De Lux Nail Spa can expect diverse nail care options provided by experienced technicians with high quality products. Each service has the goal of rejuvenating beauty while offering a spa experience to relax the spirit.

De Lux Nail Spa also accepts appointments for celebrations such as birthdays, bridal showers, proms, and corporate events.

To learn more about De Lux Nail Spa, visit their website at: https://deluxnailspamountpleasant.com/ or call (843) 971-8477.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News