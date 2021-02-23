New dental office coming soon to Mount Pleasant

David Swee, DDS will soon be offering dental services to the community of Mount Pleasant at his brand-new office, Dental Care at Mill Creek. The new full-service, state-of-the-art family dental practice is set to open March 5.
Dental Care at Mill Creek will be fully equipped with the latest products and equipment available in the dental industry, offering Dr. Swee and his dental team the opportunity to provide the most up-to-date procedures and services to their patients. From routine cleanings and simple fillings to more in-depth restorative and cosmetic services, patients can expect individualized care to help them keep their teeth for a lifetime.
“We are excited to be joining the Mount Pleasant community to offer high-quality dental services to families and individuals of all ages,” said Dr. Swee. “Our mission is to provide exceptional experiences to each patient who walks through our doors.”
Dr. Swee earned a bachelor’s degree from Grinnell College in Grinnell, IA and his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry in Kansas City, MO. He is an active member of the American Dental Association, South Carolina Dental Association and the Coastal District Dental Society.
“Dental health is vital to overall health, so we want to help our patients make the best decisions for their care,” said Dr. Swee. “We plan to educate patients on the importance of dental care and encourage them to adopt an ongoing preventative care routine.”
Dental Care at Mill Creek is located at 2138 Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant. The office is now accepting new patients. Call 843-654-1861 or visit http://DentalCareAtMillCreek.com/.