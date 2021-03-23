New business offers a chance to 'rise' to a higher level of health and fitness

Rise: CrossFit & Total Body Wellness officially opened March 19 with a ribbon-cutting event. Mount Pleasant Council Member Howard Chapman and Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Member Rebecca Imholz, joined in by assisting with the giant scissors used to cut the big red ribbon.
The business, co-owned by Sondra Kilian and Erin DiNicola, is located at 620 Long Point Road Unit M in the Belle Hall Shopping Center.
CrossFit offers workouts that are adapted for people of any age or fitness level. Safe exercise and healthy nutrition is emphasized. Constant variation and individuality are key components of the program.
The owners of this particular CrossFit business offer comprehensive, Montessori-style childcare and other amenities specifically designed for busy women.
Kilian is a Mount Pleasant native who was in the Merchant Marines for a decade. She handles business development, include marketing, web design, and accounting. An entrepreneur and mother of one son, Sullivan, she started Skip & Sully, an indoor playground for children under five, in the same location in 2019. Kilian is into kickboxing, weightlifting, yoga, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, and more.
DiNicola, is the head coach at Rise. She is a former diplomat who worked all over the world. She served in Afghanistan, Vietnam, Washington D.C. and lived in England. She is also the owner of Fit4Mom, a leading pre-and post-natal fitness program. A professional fitness trainer, she is the mother of four, including twins. DiNicola holds certificates in:
- ACE Group Fitness Instructor (GFI)
- CrossFit Level-2 Trainer
- USA Weightlifting Level 1
- Certified Nutrition Coach (Precision Nutrition)
- Registered Yoga Teacher 200 (RYT-200)
- Registered Prenatal Yoga Teacher (RPYT)
- Certified Yoga for 12-Step Recovery
- Certified CorePower Yoga Sculpt
- TRX certified
- Certified in all FIT4MOM programs
- Yoga for Athletes
Both women consider it important for mothers to have support in their efforts to maintain a healthy lifestyle and provide a high level of service.
DiNicola said the name of their business “Rise” reflects their desire for their training and other offerings to help people rise to become their best selves.
In addition to a full schedule of classes Monday through Saturday, personal training, and nutrition coaching, RISE also offers an infrared sauna, a monthly women’s empowerment speaker series, beauty services, and a coffee and wine bar. To promote their grand opening, RISE is offering free InBody scans for all new members who sign up in April.
“We believe in the power of women and are proud to have created a space where our members can grow in both their physical and emotional strength,” said DiNicola.
“This community focused on total body wellness can ultimately change the trajectory of your life and the legacy you leave for your children,” Killian explained.
To learn more about this business go to their website at https://www.risecrossfitmtp.com/ or follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date. Call them at (843) 352-7086.