New business in Mount Pleasant: Oasis Family Dentistry

Dr. Anna Borden, along with Mount Pleasant Council Member Gary Santos, and Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Director of Development Rebecca Imholz, attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Oasis Family Dentistry, on Monday, Dec. 28.
Oasis Family Dentistry strives to create a family environment and treats patients of all ages. Highlights of the practice include televisions in the operatory, dental chairs with a built-in massage feature, and a separate children’s waiting area.
Dr. Anna Borden has lived in the Lowcountry for ten years. She worked as a dental assistant on Sullivan’s Island, received her doctorate from Virginia Commonwealth University, and served as a chief resident at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Oasis Family Dentistry is located at 1127 Queensborough Boulevard, Suite 107, in Mount Pleasant.
To celebrate their grand opening, the practice is offering several new patient specials. To learn more call their office at (843) 606-6092 or visit their website at www.oasisfamilydentistrysc.com.