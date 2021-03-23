New boutique provides 'last minute' gifts

Nellie and Lo, a new gift store in Northcutt Plaza on Coleman Boulevard, aims to be a one-stop gift shop for friends, husbands and moms.
“When I moved here, I had a hard time finding a place to get a last minute gift,” said owner Taylor White Socci.
Opening a mother-daughter owned business has been an idea for Socci and her mom, Pam White, for more than ten years. They decided Mount Pleasant was where they wanted to start their venture.
“Part of the reason we wanted to be in Mount Pleasant is because of the large community and social aspect of it all,” Socci said.
On March 15, the town of Mount Pleasant hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to recognize the store’s opening. Mayor Will Haynie, councilmembers Howard Chapman and Kathy Landing and Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce members Chris Staubes, Benjamin Toy and Rebecca Imholz attended the ceremony.
“Thank y’all for your confidence in the Town of Mount Pleasant, especially in the kind of year we’ve had and we’re coming out of,” said Haynie to Socci and White.
Socci said the business plans were ready to go right when the “world shut down” due to the pandemic, so they put the store on pause. The store opened to the public in October, just in time for the holiday shoppers, Socci said.
“It’s been really fun developing relationships with various customers and meeting people in the area,” White said. She said they’re looking forward to continuing to meet new customers and being a part of the community.
One of the store’s most popular items for women is the jewelry. They have a wide range of styles including statement earrings and dainty gold jewelry with brands like Joya, La Vie Parisienne and Ellie Vail. Several of the brands create jewelry that is water resistant, tarnish resistant and hypoallergenic. In addition, Joya donates proceeds to women’s charities.
“A lot of our products we buy give back to a cause or are women-owned or a small business,” Socci said.
White said both she and Socci have a sense of humor and enjoy carrying products that make customers laugh. For example, they sell a dishtowel that says, “I had my patience tested… I’m negative” and cocktail napkins with sarcastic quotes.
Socci said they started with a small men’s section and are working to expand it since it’s popular among customers. Currently, the store sells golf balls, beer mugs, funny socks and barbecue related items.
“We wanted to make sure we had things we hadn’t seen in other stores around the area,” White said.
White said maintaining a reasonable price point for the products is important to them. “People like to run in and grab a quick birthday gift or hostess gift – they don’t want to feel like they have to spend a lot of money,” she said.
As a mother-daughter duo, Socci said their different strengths and various retail experiences complement each other. Socci is more familiar with the backend details like inventory and buying, while White has more customer relations and sales experience. Socci said their age difference helps the store to cater to a wide age-range of customers.
“It’s a great match just because we both have totally different strengths and experiences and tastes,” Socci said.
White said customers always ask where the name Nellie and Lo comes from. The store is named after White’s two dogs: a French bulldog Nellie and English bulldog Lola. There’s a painting of the two dogs in the store.
White said Nellie sometimes makes appearances at the store.