Nancy Mace featured speaker at Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce luncheon

The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce held its monthly luncheon on Feb. 18. Featured speaker was Congresswoman Nancy Mace who joked that she was “happy to be out of the house and in-person.” Mace spoke to the group about her experiences during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, which she called “violent and destructive.” She said someone tried to convince her it was a “hoax,” but she disabused them of that idea.
Mace told the Chamber that angry people across the country appear to be “emboldened” and that adding the pandemic to that mix is like a “petri dish” for both parties.
Explaining she ran as a fiscal conservative, she emphasized that we wanted to be an “independent voice.” She said she felt her committee assignments were “important to our district,” especially the “Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.” She also is on the Committee on Oversight and Reform and the Committee on Veteran’s Affairs.
The Chamber also welcomed new members, Americans for Prosperity, Beyond Wellness Chiropractic, DWG Inc., Growth Coach of the Lowcountry, LM Communications, and Morgan Stanley.