Mt. Pleasant Windshield becomes an AGSC registered member company

Mt. Pleasant Windshield has joined the list of safety conscious auto glass companies by becoming an accredited registered member company of the Auto Glass Safety Council.
For over 25 years, Mt. Pleasant Windshield has specialized in repairing and replacing auto glass for large or small vehicles.
"By becoming a member, Mt. Pleasant Windshield demonstrates its commitment to the safety of its customers," says AGSC president Debra Levy. "This is an important step for Mt. Pleasant Windshield and shows that its staff values their work in completing proper auto glass installations for customers."
Registered member companies such as Mt. Pleasant Windshield demonstrate their ability and willingness to complete installations in accordance with the organization's standards by undergoing periodic, on-site third-party audits of their installation practices and procedures.
Visit www.mtpleasantwindshield.com for more information about Mt. Pleasant Windshield.
The AGSC is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the safe repair and replacement of auto glass.