MPW adopts FY2021 Operating & Capital Budget with no rate increase

Mount Pleasant Waterworks (MPW) held its annual meeting June 29 and adopted the Fiscal Year 2021 Operating & Fiscal Years 2021- 2022 Capital Budget. Due to the impact of COVID-19 and the economic impact the pandemic has had on the local economy, the Commissioners held all utility rates at current levels and have suspended the raising of impact fees.
“This year’s budget is about protecting our customers, our physical resources, and our fiscal resources,” said Commission Chairman Rick Crosby. “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on our community and our economy. Our job is to make sure the pandemic does not affect water services to our customers. In looking forward to the next fiscal year, we focused on our core mission of delivering clean drinking water and protecting our waterways by way of our wastewater services. It was through that lens that we made budget reductions in anticipation of a decrease in revenue and the uncertainty of the continuing impact of COVID-19.”
The operating budget of $45,189,291 for the fiscal year 2021 operating budget includes an additional $3.9 million per year in debt service. In addition, the proposed capital budget includes $37,942,356 in capital funding for fiscal years 2020-2021, providing capital improvements for essential infrastructure.
Major adjustments were made to hold costs down. Seven approved staff positions were frozen, no new staff requests were filled, and the compensation study recommendations have been postponed.
Staff also recommended cutting supplies and materials and the education budget was cut by 60%. Cost increases that were absorbed include the legal cost to pursue the SCDHEC water withdrawal permit, new cyber security measures, and the new customer services portal.
“Our staff really worked hard holding costs down while improving customer services. Their sacrifice of hard work in the face of staffing cuts shows their dedication to helping our community deal with the pandemic,” commented General Manager Clay Duffie.
The budget document will be posted on the website mountpleasantwaterworks.com as soon as it is finalized.