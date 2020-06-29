Mount Pleasant Waterworks publishes 2019 annual Drinking Water Quality Report

Mount Pleasant Waterworks’ (MPW) 2019 annual Drinking Water Quality Report is now available online to all customers at bit.ly/2019MPWreport. The report confirms that again in 2019, MPW met or exceeded all standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and enforced by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC).
“When an MPW customer turns on their tap, they can count on their water being purified, monitored, and tested to protect their health and safety,” said commission chairman, Rick Crosby. “Our highly trained operators and scientists work hard each day to ensure the water you drink is safe and of exceptional quality.”
Also known as a Consumer Confidence Report, this annual water quality report compares the quality of water supplied by MPW against drinking water standards established by the EPA and SCDHEC. The report also provides local drinking water source information and shares test results, including substances detected in the water and their levels.
“We take water quality very seriously,” Crosby said. “It is our hope that by sharing details of our monitoring and testing process, our customers will be encouraged to learn more about clean water issues and help us as we continue the work to conserve this precious resource.”
MPW customers can request a printed copy by phone at (843) 884-9626 or email at customerservice@mpwonline.com Limited copies will also be available at the drive-thru window at the MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road in Mount Pleasant.