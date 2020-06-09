Mount Pleasant Towne Centre welcomes First Watch

Mount Pleasant Towne Centre announced Tuesday that First Watch, The Daytime Café, is set to open its first Mount Pleasant location on Belk Drive. The 3,673-square-foot restaurant is scheduled to open Monday, June 15.
First Watch will be serving up fresh breakfast, brunch and lunch daily between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., currently at 50% capacity plus outdoor patio dining. The First Watch team has implemented various safety, sanitation and social distancing measures in place to ensure guests can enjoy a comfortable, delicious and safe experience.
First Watch is an American restaurant chain based in University Park, Fla. The name is a nautical reference to the first work shift aboard a ship as First Watch restaurants are only open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily. The menu includes items such as Million Dollar Bacon, Hacienda Hash, Avocado Toast and The Elevated Egg Sandwich.
“With a motto of “Yeah, it’s fresh”, we are thrilled to add First Watch to the list of incredible restaurants at Towne Centre,” said Kathleen Herrmann, marketing director for Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. “First Watch is known for its fresh food and accommodating service. We know this will resonate very well with our shoppers and their lifestyles.”
This will be the third First Watch in South Carolina with other locations in Summerville and Bluffton.
For more information and menu details, visit firstwatch.com.