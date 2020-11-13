Mount Pleasant Seafood celebrated 75th anniversary

Nestled on the banks of historic Shem Creek, sits Mount Pleasant Seafood, one of the oldest businesses in the Lowcountry. Locally owned and operated for four generations, this family-owned business recently celebrated its 75th anniversary on the steps of the store located at 1402 Shrimp Boat Lane.
Mount Pleasant Council Member Kathy Landing, along with Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce President Shane Griffin and stakeholders held a ceremonial ribbon cutting to celebrate the iconic business.
For three quarters of a century, Mount Pleasant Seafood has served local residents fresh local seafood. Their selections, apparel, and recipes are served with a side of southern hospitality.
The Fitch family and its historic restaurant was honored during this special occasion by both state and local officials.
Senator Tim Scott remarked, “As you look back, take satisfaction in all that you have accomplished, reflect on those you have had the good fortune of working alongside and comfort in the knowledge that you have make your community a better place.”
Mount Pleasant Mayor, Will Haynie said, “You’re an icon in the town of Mount Pleasant right there on Shem Creek. Thanks for the great, fresh local seafood and happy 75th!”
When asked what she enjoys most about working in the store each day, fourth generation operator Sarah Fitch said, “the favorite part of our day is getting to know each and every person who walks through our doors. Learning what they like, offering recipes that they should try, and even catering in their backyards or special events with our popular shrimp boils or oyster roasts. We’re so thankful for the love and support the last 75 years and we’re looking forward to the next 75!”