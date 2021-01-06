Mount Pleasant’s Jody Bishop to serve as Appraisal Institute president-elect

CHICAGO – Pledger M. (Jody) Bishop III, of Mount Pleasant, began a one-year term as president-elect of the Appraisal Institute on Jan. 1. The Appraisal Institute is the nation’s largest professional association of real estate appraisers with over 17,000 professionals in over 50 countries.
“I’m excited to serve on the Appraisal Institute’s remarkable leadership team,” Bishop said. “My primary goal is to advocate on behalf of my fellow valuation professionals and to continue to help the organization move forward.”
Bishop served as Appraisal Institute vice president in 2020. His one-year term as president-elect will be followed by one year each as president in 2022 and immediate past president in 2023. He will serve on the Appraisal Institute’s Executive Committee and on its policy-setting Board of Directors for the next three years. He also will be chair of the National Nominating Committee in 2023.
Bishop is currently senior managing director of Valbridge Property Advisors in Charleston. He previously was a partner with Atlantic Appraisals, LLC, an associate appraiser with Appraisal Consultants and a senior staff appraiser with the Charleston County Assessor’s Office.
Bishop serves nationally on the Appraisal Institute Board of Directors and previously on the Audit Committee. He has chaired the General Demonstration of Knowledge Grading Panel and has served on the Admissions and Designations Qualifications Committee. He has also served as president of the South Carolina Chapter.
Bishop is an Appraisal Institute associate instructor, has been a seminar and webinar author, and has served as discussion leader at the Appraisal Institute’s annual Leadership Development and Advisory Council conference.
He was named the 2018 recipient of the Edward W. Adams, SRA, Outstanding Board Service Award, was presented a 2017 President’s Award and received a 2017 Volunteer of Distinction recognition.