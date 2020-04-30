Mount Pleasant provides safety guidelines to help businesses plan reopening

The Town of Mount Pleasant has launched the #HelpBizStayShopTheSafeWay campaign to facilitate the phased reopening of businesses. As retail businesses begin to plan their reopening, following Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order Monday, the Town would like to provide the following guidelines in order to protect employees and customers:
- Actively encourage sick employees to stay home.
- Develop other flexible policies for scheduling and telework.
- Promote etiquette for coughing, sneezing, and handwashing.
- Provide tissues, no-touch trash cans, soap and water, and hand sanitizer.
- Perform routine environmental cleaning.
- Routinely clean frequently touched surfaces.
- Discourage the shared use of tools and equipment.
- Provide education and training materials.
- Have conversations with employees about their concerns.
- Some employees may be at higher risk for severe illness.
- Talk with companies that provide your business with contract or temp employees about their plans.
- Implement practices to minimize face-to-face contact between employees and customers.
- Consider the need for travel and explore alternatives.
- Check CDC’s Travelers’ Health for the latest guidance and recommendations.
- If an employee becomes sick while at work, they should be separated from other employees and customers and sent home immediately.
To ensure customer confidence, the Town is encouraging businesses that are following these guidelines to hang a print-out checklist showing compliance with these CDC provided guidelines.
Under the governor’s order, retail stores must adhere to strict social-distancing requirements, operating at 20% occupancy or five customers per 1,000 square feet, whichever is less. In addition, businesses must not knowingly allow customers to congregate within six feet of one another, excluding families, and must follow relevant CDC and DHEC guidelines.
All other executive orders, including the Governor’s “Home or Work” order, remain in effect. Residents should maintain social distancing practices and avoid large groups of people.