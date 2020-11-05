Mount Pleasant encourages residents to "Buy Local"

The Town of Mount Pleasant has partnered with Lowcountry Local First, a non-profit organization that fosters a better environment for creating and sustaining local businesses, in support of Buy Local Season.
The Buy Local Season campaign’s goal is to keep holiday dollars flowing within local communities by choosing to support the businesses of neighbors and friends. When people support locally owned businesses, 45% of those dollars spent stay within a community, as opposed to only 14% when residents choose to buy from non-local businesses. This influx of revenue is essential for local business growth, strong schools, improved infrastructure, and an overall increase in the quality of life.
Mayor Will Haynie said, “The Town of Mount Pleasant is thrilled to partner with Lowcountry Local First for Buy Local Season. We are thankful for all of our local businesses that call Mount Pleasant home and are looking forward to shopping local for the upcoming holiday season.”
Non-business members can cast a vote for local businesses by signing a pledge to shift a minimum of 10% of their holiday spending to local businesses. Anyone donating $20 or more to the campaign becomes a "Buy Local Champion," and receives a "Vote for Mom & Pop” yard sign. A $50 or more campaign donation, includes a yard sign and a listing as a "Champion" supporter on the BuyLocalChs.com supporter page.
Current business members in the retail, food and beverage, and personal service sectors are encouraged to list their holiday offerings, hours, websites, and more on the BuyLocalChs website.
Watch for the Shop & Dine Local street banners popping up along Coleman Boulevard and beyond. Look for "Town Proud Certified Local" businesses when travelling through the community. Mount Pleasant Town Proud Certified local businesses are members of a Town business program that celebrates and promotes the character, flavor, and culture of Mount Pleasant.