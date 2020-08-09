You have permission to edit this article.
Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce August luncheon to feature U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham

The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) Aug. 20 luncheon will take place virtually due to physical distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual event begins at noon and includes updates from the town of Mount Pleasant and MPCC committees.

This month’s speaker features U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham. Congressman Cunningham represents South Carolina’s First Congressional District which includes Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Kiawah and Hilton Head. He serves on the House Natural Resources and the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

This virtual event luncheon is free; register now as space is limited. Visit the calendar of events page at MountPleasantChamber.org.

To learn how you can become a member of the Mount Pleasant Chamber, contact MPCC Director of Development Rebecca Imholz at Rebecca@MountPleasantChamber.org or 843-693-0537.

