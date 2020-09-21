Mount Pleasant Business and Community Expo live through Sept. 30

The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual Mount Pleasant Business and Community Expo virtually for 10 days from Sept. 21-30.

The 2020 Expo is the 10th annual event. The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce lists five reasons for why an attendee should attend the virtual event:

There will be $1,000 of dollars given away in prizes and special offers. They can use the app to attend from any smartphone or tablet. They can attend in small increments so it is a limited time investment. Compared to in-person- they may join virtually at any time.

Instead of picking who to send, more employees can attend. Visit booths often and for as long as you want. No pressure, no rushed conversations and no waiting in line.

The Chamber's 2020 Business and Community Expo will have between 40-50 vendor booths, comprised of everything from hotel and restaurant, small businesses, media services, nonprofits, banking and financial and more.

In partnership with On Purpose Adventures, the Expo will be accessible from any smart device and there are no location or capacity limits. Crews Subaru is the presenting sponsor of the virtual experience.

Participants can visit mountpleasantchamber.org/expo to sign up and download the app for the Expo.

Monthly luncheon

Dr. J. Goosby Smith was the guest speaker at the Sept. 17 MPCC virtual monthly luncheon. Click here to watch a recorded video of the meeting.

Smith is an Associate Professor of Management at The Citadel’s Tommy & Victoria Baker School of Business, an associate professor of leadership in the Department of Leadership Studies, and Assistant Provost for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion at The Citadel. She is also the director of The Citadel’s Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Center.

During the luncheon she spoke about gardening, and used visual examples to explain diversity, inclusivity and equality. Smith also spoke on an inclusive marketplace and how different generations can successfully work together on a day-to-day basis.

Smith explained that Generation Alpha, or anyone born from 2010-25 are on their way to the workforce soon. She shared that this generation's parents are the 22 million millennials with a birth rate of about 9,000 per day. Also known as the "iGeneration" they are considered to be the most technological savvy generation that have been raised by millennials who place parenthood and marriage in high priority; often above career and financial success. The oldest are 10 years old.

She explained that inclusion is vital in the marketplace and suggested for the business owners to routinely evaluate this.

Non-profit Spotlight

The September Non-profit of the month was Windwood Family Services, an organization with a goal to end child abuse and neglect in the community. Over the past year, the non-profit's farm in Awendaw has served over 50 boys, providing structured therapy and focus. In our clinic in Mount Pleasant, Windwood provides behavioral health services to over 250 patients. The organization's community-based prevention service has provided direct-care service to over 500 families throughout the Charleston and Dorchester counties. If interested in volunteering please contact Allison at allison.lincoln@windoodfarm.org or visit windwoodfarm.org.

For more information about MPCC or to sign up for upcoming events, visit mountpleasantchamber.org.