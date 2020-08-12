Migliori’s Pizzeria opens in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce President Shane Griffin met with Joanne and Don Migliori on Friday, Aug. 7 to celebrate the grand opening of their pizzeria with a socially-distanced ribbon cutting and pizza-themed face masks.
The new pizzeria is located in the Station 41 Business Park in Mount Pleasant on the corner of highway 17 and 41. Once occupied by Matt’s Pizzeria Department, the newly renovated Migliori’s Pizzeria was professionally decorated by Mira Visu.
Joanne and Don Migliori (is pronounced Mill-your-ee and means ‘the best’ in Italian), are long-standing Mount Pleasant residents with a dream of owning a restaurant inspired by true Italian pizzerias and trattorias, that also features the recipes and traditions of their family.
Migliori’s Pizzeria, already referred to as Mig’s by locals, features New York style pizza, authentic Italian dishes, local and craft beers and wines on tap to pair with lunch or dinner.
Lead by Joanne, a successful entrepreneur with a master’s degree from Columbia University, Migliori’s is committed to supporting the self-worth of those with special abilities, like Don’s sister Jill Marie.
“I’ll never forget the day I met Jill Marie. She immediately presented me with her weekly pay stub and proudly told me all about her job. It was just weeks later she had to leave that job to care for her and Don’s ailing mother. When she moved in with us just a couple years later, we wanted to create something for Jill that would bring her that same pride and joy. We hope the smile that Migliori’s brings to Jill and us each day is something we can bring to all those in our community”, said Joanne.
For more information visit migspizzeria.com.