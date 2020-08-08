Middleton Place National Historic Landmark and the Inn at Middleton Place offering local residents discounts

For the many families in the Tri-county area planning staycations this summer, Middleton Place National Historic Landmark is offering 50% off adult general admission for residents of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties for the entire month of August. General admission for children and students age 6-18 is only $5, and children 5 and under are free.
Families can spend a few hours or an entire day exploring the 110 acres of Middleton Place National Historic Landmark, including Americas Oldest Landscaped Gardens and the working Stableyards with artisans and heritage-breed animals. During August, Middleton Place Foundation will be screening the 30-minute documentary Beyond the Fields: Slavery at Middleton Place throughout the day.
Enjoy a picnic under the oaks, or visit the Middleton Place Restaurant with a selection of Southern favorites inspired by renowned chef Edna Lewis, including shrimp and grits, fried chicken and Carolina catfish. Patrons receive 10% off both lunch and dinner through September 15.
Extend your visit with a truly relaxing getaway at the award-winning Inn at Middleton Place. This month local residents receive a 25% discount off published rates by calling the Inn directly-843-556-0500 or emailing reservations@theinnatmiddletonplace.com. This offer is valid only with proof of ID at check in, and not applicable for existing reservations.
Tickets for the local resident admission special must be purchased at the Visitors Center upon arrival by showing a valid ID verifying a local address. For additional information and safety guidelines for planning a visit, please check the website at middletonplace.org.