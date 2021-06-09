McCay Kiddy LLC announces company name change and newly managing partner

McCay Kiddy LLC, one of the top five accounting firms in the Charleston area, recently announced their firm will now be known as Veris, The Proactive CPA.
During their rebranding process, the leadership team decided to move away from the traditional naming strategy for most professional services firms and instead focus on what their clients want from them.
The name Veris is a mashup of two Latin words: verum (meaning true) and visum (meaning view). According to Melissa Kiddy, “We decided that we wanted our name to reflect both who we are, as well as what our clients want. Clients want to know that the numbers they get from us are accurate (i.e., true) but they also want something more, they want insight (i.e., view) into what those numbers mean and how those numbers can impact their decision making.”
“We think,” Kiddy continued, “that the name Veris perfectly fits the desire which our clients have, as well as what we deliver. We couldn’t be happier than to find a name that marries those two ideas into one.”
In addition to the new company name comes a change in leadership. Melissa Kiddy, CPA, CFE has taken over as Managing Partner of Veris. The remainder of the leadership team of Veris is comprised of Justin Kiddy, partner (and former managing partner), Russell Deal, partner, and Danny Quirk, director.
Veris, formerly McCay Kiddy LLC, is a full-service local public accounting firm with offices in Mount Pleasant, West Ashley, and North Charleston. The firm provides a wide array of proactive audit, tax, bookkeeping, outsourced CFO, and consulting services for individual clients as well as businesses across a variety of industries.