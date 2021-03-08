Lowcountry Food Bank honors contributions of Hendrick Automotive Group

The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) recently named its Charleston Food Reclamation Room in honor of the Hendrick Automotive Group.
The LCFB Reclamation Room is where all donated food and essential products from LCFB retail partners are inspected, sorted and prepared for distribution to food-insecure neighbors.
The Hendrick Automotive Group has donated money and Hendrick associates have donated their time to the LCFB for eight years and hosted more than 30 Easter and Thanksgiving meal drives for Lowcountry neighbors who would not otherwise have access to food for holiday meals.
Through these meal drives, Hendrick teammates purchased, assembled and distributed more than 600,000 meals. In addition to this commitment to serving others through holiday meals, they packed thousands of food boxes and raised more than $118,000 to support the mission of the LCFB: To lead the fight against hunger in the coastal counties of South Carolina.
“The Hendrick Automotive Group donates to the LCFB year after year, even in times of a pandemic or a natural disaster,” said Nick Osborne, LCFB President and CEO. “Their donations are immediately placed directly to those in our community who need food the most. Hendrick dealership associates and volunteers make such a difference to those we serve, and we greatly appreciate their generosity.”
Hendrick Automotive Group executives Don Smith, director of community relations, and Cali Young, Hendrick loyalty and reputation director, attended the LCFB Hendrick Reclamation Room unveiling and expressed their thanks and support toward the fight against hunger in the Lowcountry.
Hendrick Cares, founded in 2001, is a corporate social responsibility program. The program helps the company unite, engage and make a difference in the communities it serves across the US.
The Lowcountry Food Bank serves the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina and distributed more than 39 million pounds of food in 2020. The organization helps fight hunger by distributing food to nearly 300 partner agencies including on-site meal programs, homeless shelters and emergency food pantries. For more information, go to the Lowcountry Food Bank website .