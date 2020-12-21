Lowcountry Food Bank chooses new CEO

The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB), whose mission is to lead the fight against hunger in the ten coastal counties of South Carolina, announced that Nick Osborne was named as the new president and CEO after a nationwide search by the LCFB Board of Directors. Osborne will take the helm from Pat Walker, who is retiring and has led the LCFB as president and CEO since 2012.
Osborne has more than 30 years of professional experience as a leader in international development and humanitarian operations within the non-profit sector. His expertise includes work in more than 40 developing and high-risk countries with global, international organizations. He is skilled in strategic planning, leading change, innovation, program management and communication. Most recently, he served as Vice President of International Programs and Operations at CARE USA, where he served in executive leadership roles for 25 years.
“Nick has a deeply held passion for the well-being of vulnerable individuals and communities that are unable to meet their needs,” said Shelley Yuhas, LCFB Board Chair. “He is strongly committed to creating positive and lasting social change through collaborative and partnership-driven approaches in our Lowcountry community.”
Osborne possesses a successful track record of leading diverse teams while driving organizational growth and impact. He was inspired at a young age to serve people in need while volunteering in Zambia, which shaped his professional career.
“Nick Osborne is the right person to lead the Lowcountry Food Bank into the future. His depth of humanitarian experience and proven ability to drive results are critical to the future success of the LCFB,” said Pat Walker, LCFB President and CEO. “Nick brings extensive non-profit expertise to our community, and I am confident that his leadership will bring even more innovation and impact to the fight against hunger in the Lowcountry. We are excited to work with Nick to ensure a smooth transition to the LCFB’s next phase of growth and service to our food insecure neighbors.”
“I am honored and excited to join the dedicated team at the Lowcountry Food Bank at such a critical time, when so many people across the coastal communities of South Carolina continue to go hungry every day,” said Osborne. “I look forward to working with the Lowcountry Food Bank’s many partners, who together, remain committed to the equitable access of healthy food for all.”
Osborne earned a Master of Science degree in Agricultural Development, with distinction, from the University of London. He earned a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Civil Engineering, with honors, and a Higher National Diploma, both from Kingston University in London.