Lowcountry Food Bank announces new hires

The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB), whose mission is to lead the fight against hunger throughout the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina, has announced the hiring of nine new employees. Joining the Operations Team are Route Drivers Kyle Banks, Jose Padilla and Algernon Jackson, and CDL Driver Robert Hee (not pictured).
Dontez Hubert is a Warehouse Associate and has lived in Charleston for two years. Suzy Johnson (not pictured) joined the LCFB Myrtle Beach Regional Food Center as the Nutrition Education Coordinator.
Joining the Community Initiatives Team are Kim Bowlin and Misty Brady. Brady started her time with the LCFB volunteering and has transitioned to become its Program Compliance Coordinator. She brings with her a diverse background of experience including project management and work in the mental health and criminal justice fields, but her true passion is with philanthropic endeavors. Misty has served as a board member and volunteer with Charleston Pride and currently volunteers with My Sister's House. She completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Human Services from Springfield College in Massachusetts.
Kim is the Childhood Hunger Program Coordinator. She is originally from New Mexico and moved to Charleston 10 years ago from Los Angeles. She has a background in education - she taught at the middle school level as well as served as an assistant principal and co-director, but has worked at various non-profit organizations in New Mexico, Los Angeles, Estonia, and Charleston. She earned an undergraduate degree from Gettysburg College and a master's degree from California State University, Northridge.