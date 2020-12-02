Local meteorologist talks weather with Mount Pleasant Chamber members

Longtime local meteorologist Rob Fowler recently told members of the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce what they probably already knew: 2020 has been a record-breaking year for storms and hurricanes.
Fowler, a chief meteorologist with WCDB's Storm Team 2 since September 1987, was the keynote speaker at the Chamber’s monthly luncheon which was held virtually due to COVID-19. He reminded attendees at the virtual event, that 30 named storms have formed this year, breaking the old record of 28 set in 2005. In fact, for only the second time ever, the National Hurricane Center ran through the complete alphabet (names starting with Q,U, X, Y and Z aren’t used because there simply aren’t enough names that begin with those letters) and had to name storms with the Greek alphabet. That also happened in 2005, but not since then.
Fowler, who in 2006 was awarded the Order of the Palmetto, the highest honor given to a citizen of South Carolina, pointed out that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration originally predicted 13 to 19 storms, six to 10 hurricanes and three to six major hurricanes for 2020. By August, those numbers were updated to 19 to 25 storms and seven to 11 hurricanes.
“We knew it would be an above average year, but we didn’t know by how much,” Fowler said.
He added that meteorologists realized it was going to be a rough year when 2020’s first named storm, Arthur, showed up in May, before the normal June 1 start of the hurricane season. The year’s first hurricane, Hanna, appeared on July 23, and the situation deteriorated from there. Nicaragua and Honduras both suffered through two major storms, and the Gulf Coast of the United States, mostly Louisiana, was pounded first by Cristobal and later almost at the same time by Laura and Marco.
When all was said and done, 2020’s weather patterns produced 13 hurricanes, second only to 15 in 2005, and six major hurricanes – those with winds of 156 mph or greater – which was tied for second place all time.
“Hopefully, we’ll never see that again,” Fowler told Chamber members.
He did point out that the numbers might be slightly skewed because with today’s technology, meteorologists can see storms that might have gone unnoticed in the past.
Asked whether there would be a possibility of snow in the Lowcountry this year, Fowler answered: “It’s too early to tell. It looks like a warmer and drier winter, but ice and snow are always a possibility. I’m not crossing anything off the list, that’s for sure.”
The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce, established in 2017 after more than a quarter of a century as the Mount Pleasant Business Association, consists of a mix of professions from various industries. To learn more about the Chamber, visit www.mountpleasantchamber.org.