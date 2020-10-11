Local entrepreneur group offers LinkedIn webinar for business owners

EO Charleston, the area’s local chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global business network for entrepreneurs, is offering a virtual presentation to all local business owners on Wed., October 14 at noon. The in-depth and interactive workshop will be presented by Colleen McKenna, a national LinkedIn consulting, coaching and training expert who has been engaged by more than 600 companies to increase their presence, revenue and hiring opportunities.
This session will challenge business owners to think differently about their personal brand, network and engagement on LinkedIn. Entrepreneurs will gain clarity, insight, and actionable next steps including how to elevate their presence, generate referrals and new business opportunities.
"Colleen and her team will provide attendees with concrete results right out of the gate,” said Matt Sullivan, EO Charleston’s learning chair. “Based on feedback from other EO chapters, this webinar will open our eyes to how much traction a business can gain through LinkedIn.”
A LinkedIn expert, McKenna launched Intero Advisory for individuals and companies focused on increasing their sales and talent initiatives. The Intero team, over an 18-month period sourced more than 80,000 LinkedIn profiles for clients across the country for lead generation and recruiting. On behalf of one client, Intero secured more than $2.3 million in new revenue.
To learn more and to register for this free event, go to the events page on EOCharleston.org. This event is open to both members and non-members. Space is limited, all attendees must register prior to the event to receive the Zoom details.