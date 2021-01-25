Life Resources promotes Jacquie Atkins to executive director

Life Resources recently announced the promotion of Jacquie Atkins to executive director of the mental health nonprofit.
The organization is devoted to providing resources that foster emotional, spiritual and relational wellness through healing.
Atkins, in addition to being a licensed professional counselor, has served in management for over 20 years in both for-profit and non-profit sectors. Her promotion from executive director of operations to executive director provides Life Resources with a valuable leadership perspective that combines her administrative and human resource expertise with her passion for seeing lives transformed through the counseling process.
“My overall purpose as executive director is to be responsible for the viability of our organization. It is my goal to provide oversight that will ensure the long-term sustainability of Life Resources as an emotional, spiritual, and relational wellness resource center in our community.” she said.
“I desire to see people working within their respective skill sets to accomplish the mission before us.” she said.
Life Resources reported a 20 percent increase in the number of people seeking mental health care in the wake of the pandemic, and provided over $130,000 in financial scholarship assistance for professional counseling services in 2020 across their two locations in Mount Pleasant and North Charleston.
Founder and clinical director, Dr. Barbara Boatwright said, “The pandemic has highlighted the importance of recognizing the great need for high quality mental health care in our country. Life Resources is committed to removing financial barriers for such care in our community. Under the excellent leadership of Jacquie Atkins, we are poised for the growth necessary to respond to that need in the greater Charleston area.”
Atkins holds a Bachelor of Science degree in human services and Master of Science in counseling psychology from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Prior to beginning her second career in counseling, she worked extensively in retail, business, and non-profit management. Atkins is a wife and mother of two adult sons. She enjoys traveling and spending time with family.