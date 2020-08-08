Lee & Associates Charleston grows its brokerage team

Lee & Associates Charleston announced earlier this week that Hunter Hartley has transitioned to an associate in its Charleston office.
“We look forward to Hunter using his talents and skills to support clients here at Lee & Associates. Hunter spent the past year working as a transitional researcher where he developed exceptional competencies and knowledge that will serve him well in his new role. We look forward to his future success with our firm," said Wade Allen, broker-in-charge and President.
Hartley began his journey with Lee & Associates in 2018 as a summer brokerage intern, bringing his experiences from completed internships with Trinity Partners in Columbia, S.C. Hartley graduated from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science, Business Administration-Marketing. Hartley will primarily focus on industrial, office, medical office buildings, capital markets and leasing in the Charleston tri-county area.