Lee & Associates add industrial broker to staff

Lee & Associates, a leader in Lowcountry commercial real estate and the largest broker-owned firm in North America, recently announced the addition of Alex Popovich, a Charleston-area industrial broker.
Popovich will join Lee & Associates as a vice president with a focus on industrial real estate and brings four years of Class-A warehouse and distribution facility brokerage experience. In that time, he successfully completed over $40 million in lease and sale transactions throughout the Charleston region.
“We are incredibly excited to have a professional with the skillset Alex brings,” said Wade Allen, president of the firm’s Charleston branch. “We have no doubt that this addition will allow us to better serve industrial clients across the Southeast.”
As a firm, Lee & Associates Charleston is a market leader in industrial real estate space, having completed over 1.1 million square feet of sale and lease transactions in 2020.
Popovich will partner with Jon-Michael Brock, vice president, and Thomas Fawcett, associate. Together, the team will provide full-spectrum industrial real estate service for clients in the Charleston region.
As for the current state of the Charleston industrial real estate market, Popovich said he is excited to step in as a time where there is strong activity and potential.
“Charleston is resilient. Our long-term growth trajectory should keep market fundamentals balanced and provide great opportunity for industrial real estate.”
Momentum in the Charleston-region industrial landscape remains strong, as port-related activity, manufacturing and logistics real estate has weathered the pandemic.
Before joining Lee & Associates, Popovich served as an industrial broker for Charleston Industrial. While at the firm, he represented industrial landlords and tenants across the Charleston region, providing market expertise, consulting and brokerage services for his clients.