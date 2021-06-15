Kumon Math and Reading Center opens in Mount Pleasant

Instructor Stephanie Cruz with friends and family, together with Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Councilwoman Kathy Landing, along with Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Director of Development Rebecca Imholz, attended the June 4 ribbon-cutting ceremony for Kumon Math and Reading Center of Mount Pleasant/Laurel Hill, located at 1118 Park West Blvd. Suite B-2.
For more than 60 years, Kumon’s after-school academic enrichment program has helped children achieve success by instilling the motivation to learn on their own.
No matter what point in their education a child is in, Kumon is designed to help them develop a love of learning and to advance through programs at their own pace.
Instructors monitor each child’s progress to ensure comprehension before moving forward. The Kumon Math Program is a comprehensive curriculum that will help children progress from counting through calculus. The Kumon Reading Program begins with basic phonics and progresses through advanced reading comprehension.
Stephanie Cruz began her career as a software engineer and became a Kumon instructor after seeing how her own values of self-learning, confidence, and interdependence lined up with Kumon’s. Becoming a Kumon instructor has allowed her to give back to families in the community through education.
“As an extensively trained and certified professional instructor, I serve as a mentor who guides children through their work while also providing direction, support, and encouragement,” Cruz said.
To learn more about Kumon Math and Reading Center of Mount Pleasant/Laurel Hill schedule a free orientation by visiting their website. To speak to a staff member directly, call (843) 867-2900.