Kiwanis Club elects 2020 officers

Kiwanis Club

Kiwanis Cub officers for 2020. Left to right: 

Kevin Raymer, Past President; Jeni Rone Becker, President; Robert Baker, Jr. President Elect; Steve Kelleher, Vice President. Not pictured: Elizabeth Tezza, Secretary & Treasurer

 Provided

The East Cooper-Mount Pleasant Kiwanis Club would like to announce their incoming officers for the 2020-2021 Kiwanis International Service Year. 

For over 40 years, the East Cooper-Mount Pleasant Kiwanis Club has served the kids in our community through service projects and donations with many partners in our town. We look forward to serving alongside several organizations including ECCO, Windwood Farms, Wando Key Club, and continuing our Terrific Kids partnership with Chick-fil-A North Mt. Pleasant in the coming months.

The 2020-2021 Club Officers are:

Jeni Rone Becker - President

Kevin Raymer - Past President

Robb Baker, Jr. - President Elect

Steve Kelleher - Vice President

Elizabeth Tezza - Secretary & Treasurer

